Kuwait says report of U.S. troop withdrawal incorrect, KUNA agency hacked

Kuwait's government said on Wednesday a report posted on the state news agency KUNA saying all U.S. military forces in Kuwait would be withdrawn imminently was incorrect and that KUNA had been "hacked".

The statement denying the report about U.S. troops was issued on Twitter by Tareq al-Muzarem, head of Kuwait's government communication office

