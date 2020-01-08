Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Time too short for full new EU-Britain partnership deal by end-2020 -EU

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Britain
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 17:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 17:08 IST
UPDATE 1-Time too short for full new EU-Britain partnership deal by end-2020 -EU
Representative image Image Credit: StoryBlocks

There is not enough time to negotiate all aspects of the future relationship between the European Union and Britain by the end of this year so both sides will have to choose what they want to focus on, the head of the European Commission said.

Speaking at the London School of Economics, Ursula von der Leyen said that for the EU the priority is to uphold the integrity of the bloc's single market and its customs union. "There can be no compromise on this," von der Leyen told students in a lecture before meeting Prime Minister Boris Johnson to set the stage for talks on a future relationship after Britain leaves the EU on Jan. 31.

While no longer an EU member, Britain will remain bound by all the bloc's rules and pay into the EU's budget until the end of the year. But unless London asks for an extension of the transition period beyond 2020, trade relations between the EU and Britain from the start of 2021 will either be governed by World Trade Organisation rules, or by whatever agreement can be hammered out by the end of this year.

The British government does not want an extension of the transition period. "Without an extension of the transition period beyond 2020, you cannot expect to agree on every single aspect of our new partnership. We will have to prioritize," von der Leyen said.

She noted that to keep the new partnership as close as possible, Britain will have to retain much of the rules it is bound by now, as an EU member. "Without the free movement of people, you cannot have the free movement of capital, goods, and services," von der Leyen said.

"Without a level playing field on environment, labor, taxation and state aid, you cannot have the highest quality access to the world's largest single market," she said. "The more divergence there is, the more distant the partnership has to be." She reiterated the EU wanted a new partnership with Britain under which there would be "zero tariffs, zero quotas, and zero dumpings" and that would address everything from climate action to data protection, fisheries to energy, transport to space, financial services to security.

She also stressed the need for a comprehensive security partnership to fight cross-border threats "ranging from terrorism to cyber-security to counter-intelligence."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-UK PM Johnson condemns Iranian attack on military bases in Iraq

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned on Wednesday the attack by Iran on military bases in Iraq housing western troops in retaliation for the U.S. killing of an Iranian general.Iranian forces fired missiles at military bases housin...

Projected growth of 5 per cent exaggerated, Indians will see little or no growth: Chidambaram

Hitting out at the Modi government, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said the projected annual growth of 5 per cent was exaggerated and the vast majority of Indians will see little or no growth in their income and quality o...

Indian sports have come a long way: Mary Kom

Six-time world champion boxer MC Mary Kom on Wednesday said that Indian sports have come a long way with many athletes getting the financial backing of sponsors these days. In my early days I would struggle to buy even a pair of gloves. It ...

Govt puts restrictions on import of refined palm oil

The government on Wednesday imposed restrictions on imports of refined palm oil, a move which could discourage the inbound shipment of the commodity from Malaysia. According to a notification of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade DGFT...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020