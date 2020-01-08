CBI gets nod for supplementary extradition plea against Nirav

A special court here on Wednesday allowed the CBI to submit a supplementary extradition request against fugitive economic offender Nirav Modi to the concerned authorities in London, where the diamantaire is residing presently. The CBI on Wednesday filed an application before the special court seeking for the supplementary extradition request to be allowed to be sent to London in keeping with the fresh evidence submitted against Modi in the agency's supplementary charge sheet.

"In view of the supplementary charge sheet filed against the accused (Modi), cognisance of which has been taken, the supplementary extradition request as urged be issued," the court said in its order. The court posted the matter for further hearing on January 13.

A request for the extradition of Nirav Modi to India was sent in July 2018. The same is pending before a London court.

Nirav Modi is accused of defrauding the Punjab National Bank (PNB) with over Rs 13,700 crore. He along with his uncle and partner Mehul Choksi fled India in February 2018.

Apart from the CBI case, Modi is also facing a case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering..

