United States imposes sanctions on South Sudanese vice president

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions South Sudanese First Vice President Taban Deng Gai, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement, in Washington's latest move to pressure the country's politicians to form a unity government.

Washington accused Taban Deng Gai of involvement in serious human rights abuse, including the disappearance and deaths of civilians, and of extending conflict in the African country.

