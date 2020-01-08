SIT arrests 2 more in connection with anti-CAA violence in Delhi's Seelampur area

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested two persons in connection with the violence during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Seelampur area in the national capital. Earlier, 16 people were arrested after a protest in Seelampur area against the citizenship law, which turned violent on December 17 last year.

The protestors had allegedly clashed with policemen and vandalised three buses during the protest. Many people were also injured in the incident. Subsequently, the court sent them to 14-day judicial custody a day later. Two accused were granted interim bail on medical grounds on January 2 while others were produced before the court at the end of their remand period.

The Crime Branch is handling all the matters pertaining to violence, which had recently erupted in the national capital. Protests had erupted in various parts of the country including national capital over CAA, which grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

