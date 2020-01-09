Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Judge threatens Harvey Weinstein with jail for texting in court

Harvey Weinstein's rape trial took a dramatic turn on Tuesday as the judge threatened to revoke his bail and jail the former film producer after catching him using his cellphone just as jury selection got underway. "Is this really the way you want to end up in jail for the rest of your life, by texting and violating a court order?" state Judge James Burke asked the 67-year-old defendant, visibly angry.

UK's Prince Harry and wife Meghan to "step back" from senior royal roles

Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, said on Wednesday that he and his wife Meghan planned to step back from their roles as senior members of Britain's royal family and spend more time in North America. Harry, sixth in line to the British throne, and Meghan, an American former actress, said they hoped to become financially independent and set up a charity while continuing some royal duties.

