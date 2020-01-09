China's Vice Premier Liu to sign U.S. trade deal in Washington next week
China's Vice Premier Liu He, head of the country's negotiation team in Sino-U.S. trade talks, will sign a "Phase 1" deal in Washington next week, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.
Liu will visit Washington on Jan. 13-15, said Gao Feng, a spokesman at the commerce ministry.
Negotiating teams from both sides remain in close communication on the particular arrangements of the signing, Gao told reporters at a regular briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Liu He
- Gao Feng
- China
- Washington