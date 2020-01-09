Left Menu
Development News Edition

Court adjourns matter on misappropriation of funds by Maneka Gandhi till Jan 28

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday adjourned the matter pertaining to alleged misappropriation of funds against BJP leader and Member of Parliament Maneka Gandhi till January 28.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 15:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 15:51 IST
Court adjourns matter on misappropriation of funds by Maneka Gandhi till Jan 28
BJP leader Maneka Gandhi . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday adjourned the matter pertaining to alleged misappropriation of funds against BJP leader and Member of Parliament Maneka Gandhi till January 28. Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar adjourned the matter for clarification on the closure report.

An FIR was lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Maneka Gandhi, former secretary of Maulana Azad Education Foundation (MAEF) F U Siddiqui, and former managing trustee of Gandhi Rural Welfare Trust (GRWT) Vijay Sharma in 2006. The FIR had claimed that Gandhi, in conspiracy with Siddiqui, sanctioned a grant of Rs 50 lakh to GRWT from MAEF in an irregular manner to construct a nursing college building at Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit and gave undue favor to Sharma. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala has made internet a civil right in times of clampdown: Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that Kerala has made internet a civil right at times when internet clampdown is being witnessed in the country. We are a state that has made the Internet a civil right in the days when...

Iran says Ukrainian plane was on fire, tried to turn back

Tehran, Jan 9 AP The crew of a Ukrainian jetliner that crashed in Iran, killing 176 people, never made a radio call for help and were trying to turn back for the airport when their burning plane went down, an initial Iranian report said on ...

Disappointed with the way foreign envoys brought to J-K to endorse Centre's claims of normalcy: NC

The National Conference on Thursday said it was disappointed with the way the government brought envoys from various countries to Jammu and Kashmir to endorse its claims of normalcy in the union territory. The party alleged that the envoys ...

No child should die in any corner of the country: Union Agri Minister on MP infant deaths

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday expressed sadness over the deaths of infants in tribal areas of Madhya Pradesh and said that he will request the Kamal Nath led the government to take substantial steps to avoid su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020