Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC seeks response of UP govt on arrest of journalist under Gangster Act

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 18:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 17:49 IST
SC seeks response of UP govt on arrest of journalist under Gangster Act
Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court Thursday sought Uttar Pradesh government's reply on a bail plea of a journalist arrested under the stringent UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act for alleged blackmailing and extortion of Noida police officials. The top court asked the Allahabad High Court to proceed with a similar plea before it concerning the bail of journalists and decide the issue expeditiously.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant issued notice to the state government and sought its reply within two weeks. Advocates Prashant Bhushan and Govind Ji said the journalist was arrested in August last year but the high court was not deciding his bail plea.

Bhushan claimed the high court has been frequently adjourning the matter and giving an opportunity to the state government to file counter affidavit, without appreciating uncontroverted facts on record and baseless, motivated and uncorroborated charges levelled against the journalist. He said petitioner Nitish Pandey is a journalist and not a gangster that he can be booked under the stringent law.

Bhushan said he had carried several news stories on his news portal against Noida police exposing corruption in the department. "The High Court while adjourning the bail application on several occasions failed to appreciate that cases concerning incarceration of an individual and jeopardizing personal liberty based on false prosecution and motivated allegations which are to be viewed seriously and ordinarily Courts ought to lean in favour of guaranteeing personal liberty," said Pandey's plea.

He claimed to be a journalist since 2009 who was previously associated with reputed news channels. "News regarding the functioning of the police department is often aired on the said news portal. The Petitioner enjoys a good reputation, having no criminal antecedent," the plea said.

It said, "News aired on the portal has often been appreciated by police officials of the Respondent State, except that few recent news stories published by the Petitioner, irked senior police officials of Noida police, which ultimately led to registration of the FIR on false pretext and bald allegations, leading to arrest of the Petitioner from his Lucknow residence, within three hours, from the time when FIR was registered in Noida". Pandey was arrested on August 23, 2019, under various provisions of U.P Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986.

According to the FIR registered in the case, one alleged organized gang of people relating to journalism is acquiring pecuniary material and other benefits in an illegal manner by exercising wrongful pressure over the public officers especially officers of the police department and by restraining them in performing their lawful duties. It was further alleged that the active members of the gang are Susheel Pandit, Udit Goel, Raman Thakur, Chandan Rai and Nitish Pandey which operated largely by luring police officials to act in their favour.

The plea said it was alleged in the FIR that police officials who didn't come under the gang's influence were blackmailed and their image was tarnished through social media by publishing baseless and fictitious information.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Next time invite Finance Minister to pre-budget meet: Cong in jab at BJP

The Congress on Thursday took a swipe at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over her absence at a pre-budget meeting with economists and experts at the Niti Aayog here which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Heres a suggestion, ...

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to visit India next week

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos will be visiting India next week and is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and officials, besides industry leaders, according to sources. The top executive will also attend SMBhav an event focussi...

Crime rate in Tripura has come down as police given freedom to

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday claimed that the crime rate in the state has come down as the BJP-IPFT government has given the police the freedom to work without any political interference. He said this while addressin...

Do not support violence during anti-CAA protests : Mamata

Asserting that violence in any form is not acceptable during protests or demonstrations, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said political parties and leaders should behave in a more responsible way. Banerjee Thursday h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020