DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan.9

---------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, JANUARY 9

** MONTREAL, Canada - Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne meets British counterpart Dominic Raab for talks on Iran plane crash. ** TUNIS - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian visits Tunisia where he is set to meet Tunisian President Kais Saied and officials including Prime Minister Habib Jemli. ** BAGHDAD - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visits Iraq. ** BRUSSELS - Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and new Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban meet in Brussels to give joint statements - 0800 GMT. CAIRO/DJIBOUTI/ASMARA/GITEGA/HARARE - Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay official visits to Egypt, Djibouti, Eritrea, Burundi and Zimbabwe (to Jan. 13). PALM SPRINGS, Ca – 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival (to Jan. 13).

BEIJING - Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith will pay an official visit to China (final day). ZAGREB - Joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Croatia, Andrej Plenkovic, and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel - 1215 GMT. NEW DELHI – Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena will visit India (to Jan. 10). MANILA - Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu meets with Philippine counterpart Teodoro Locsin for bilateral talks during his visit to the Philippines - 0300 GMT. LAUSANNE, Switzerland - 2020 Winter Youth Olympics (to Jan 22).

NEW YORK – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to visit New York. ZAGREB - European Commission visits Croatia as the nation starts its Presidency of the Council of the EU (to Jan. 10). - - - - - - - - -

Friday, JANUARY 10 BRUSSELS - European Union foreign ministers hold an emergency meeting in Brussels to discuss ways to save the Iran nuclear deal - 1400 GMT. TALLINN - Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin to visit Estonia.

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron meets the President of the European Council Charles Michel and Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel at the Elysee palace - 1200 GMT. JAKARTA - Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu visits Indonesia.

BRUSSELS - European Motor Show Brussels 2020 (to Jan. 19). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JANUARY 11 ** ISTANBUL, Turkey - European Council President Charles Michel will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

CAIRO - President of the European Council Charles Michel travels to Cairo to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi. MOSCOW - German Chancellor Angela Merkel is to make a working visit to Russia at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin. WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 9th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement.

TAIWAN - Taiwanese Legislative Yuan election. TAIWAN – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 12

** HARARE - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will hold a press conference during a two-day trip to Zimbabwe - 1700 GMT. RIYADH/MUSCAT/ABU DHABI - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit Saudi Arabia, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates - (to Jan. 15) BRUSSELS - President of the European Council Charles Michel meets with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz - 1630 GMT. MOSCOW - Russia's foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, will visit Uzbekistan (to Jan. 13).

HAITI - 10th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 13

WASHINGTON D.C.- The Foreign Ministers of Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan plan to meet in Washington to resolve their dispute over a massive dam project on the Blue Nile in Ethiopia - 1900 GMT. ABU DHABI - International Water Summit 2020 (to Jan. 16).

ABU DHABI - World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2020 (to Jan. 16). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 14

COLOMBO - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena - 0530 GMT. MOSCOW - Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves on his first-ever visit to Russia (to Jan. 17).

STRASBOURG, France - European Commission's vice-presidents, Vera Jourova and Dubravka Suica, present the bloc's executive plan for its Conference on the Future of Europe. TUNISIA – 9th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis will present the EU's Sustainable Investment Plan in Brussels.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15

MOSCOW - The Gaidar Forum 2020 (to Jan. 16). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JANUARY 17

Paris - OECD ministerial meeting on migration. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 20

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 21

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting DAVOS, Switzerland - 2020 World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos. (to Jan. 24) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22 BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis will present the "Review of the Stability and Growth Pact." - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, January 23 ZAGREB — EU informal meeting of justice and home affairs ministers (to Jan. 24). JERUSALEM – Charles, Prince of Wales, to visit Israel and attend the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem at the invitation of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, January 24 BETHLEHEM - Britain's Prince Charles visits Bethlehem, meets Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 25

EGYPT – 9th Anniversary of beginning of Egyptian revolution, which marked a series of mass popular protests leading to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 26 LOS ANGELES - 2020 Grammy Awards - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JANUARY 28 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. TUESDAY - Costa Book of the Year will be announced. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29

GREECE - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis meets French President Emmanuel Macron. BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Vice-President Sefcovic present the executive's 2020 work programme in Brussels. BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell presents the EU's enlargement methodology. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1

NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES - 2020 Writers Guild Awards - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 2

GLOBAL - World Wetlands Day. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4

GLOBAL - World Cancer Day. SAPPORO, Japan – 2020 Sapporo Snow Festival (to Feb. 11).

BERLIN - European Police Congress (To Feb. 5) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5

BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager holds debate with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell on the European Defence in Brussels. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6 GLOBAL - International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation 2020

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8 VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2020 (to Feb. 25).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11 GLOBAL - Safer Internet Day 2020 - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13

BEIRUT - 12th anniversary of the death of Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyah. GLOBAL - World Radio Day.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14 GLOBAL - Valentine's Day.

BEIRUT - 15th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri. LONDON - London Fashion Week February 2020 (to Feb. 18).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17 PRISTINA - 12th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting.

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18

LONDON - The BRIT Awards 2020 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20 BERLIN – 70th Berlin International Film Festival (to Mar. 1).

VIENNA - VIENNA Opera Ball 2020 - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21

RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio Carnival 2020 (to Feb. 26). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22 RIYADH - G20 finance ministers, central bank governors meeting in Riyadh (to Feb. 23).

TOGO - Referendum. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25 NEW ORLEANS - Mardi Gras 2020 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 5 VIENNA - 178th (Extraordinary) Meeting of the OPEC Conference.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 6

VIENNA - 8th OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 12 ** BRUSSELS - European foreign affairs ministers meet for talks in Brussels. ** BRUSSELS - European justice and home affairs ministers meet in Brussels (to Mar. 13)

NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

