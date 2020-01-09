Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six ex-Punjab cops convicted over disappearance of 6 Tarn Taran men 27 yrs ago

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mohali
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 21:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 21:45 IST
Six ex-Punjab cops convicted over disappearance of 6 Tarn Taran men 27 yrs ago

Six former Punjab police officials were on Thursday convicted by a CBI court here for the disappearance of six members of a family in Tarn Taran district 27 years ago. The six officials were sentenced to jail terms from two to ten years in the case that goes back to militancy days in the state.

Special Judge Karunesh Kumar sentenced the former officials after convicting them on various charges, including abduction for killing (section 364), kidnapping for illegal confinement (section 365) and disposal of dead body (section 318) under the Indian Penal Code. The convicted officials included former Inspector Suba Singh and former sub-inspectors Bikramjit Singh and Sukhdev Singh, who were sentenced to ten years each in jail, while another former sub-inspector, Sukhdev Raj Joshi, was awarded five-year jail term.

The special judge convicted former Sub Inspector Lakha Singh and former Assistant Sub-Inspector Suba Singh for the offence under S 318 of the IPC and sentenced them to two years in jail. The duo, however, were released on probation on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each.

While convicting the six former police officials, the court acquitted three others -- former Deputy Superintendent of Police Gurmeet Randhawa, erstwhile Inspector Kashmir Singh and ex-SI Nirmal Singh, said Sarabjit Singh Verka, the counsel for the victims' family. According to the prosecution, Tarn Taran resident Baba Charan Singh, his three brothers Kesar Singh, Meja Singh and Gurdev Singh and brother-in-law Gurmej Singh and his son Balwinder Singh were picked up by the police from different locations in the district in 1993 during militancy days in Punjab.

According to the CBI's findings, Charan Singh, Meja Singh, Gurdev Singh and Gurmej Singh were illegally detained after their abduction. Police had shown Kesar Singh and Balwinder Singh as proclaimed offenders.

In 1994, Charan Singh's wife Surjeet Kaur moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking a CBI probe into the disappearance of her family members, said Verka, adding the high court ordered a CBI probe in 1997. After its probe, the CBI filed chargesheet in this case in 2001, indicting the nine police officials for their varying roles in the disappearance of the six Tarn Taran men.

The trial of the case, however, could not be taken up for many years due to the one accused or or the other moving superior courts on one or the other ground and getting the trial stayed. The trial eventually began in the special after the the Supreme Court, in May 2019, ordered that it be finished within eight months, said the counsel.

PTI CHS VSD RAX RAX

RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NHL roundup Flyers handle NHL-best Capitals at homeTravis Konecny, Robert Hagg and Kevin Hayes each scored one goal to lift the host Philadelphia Flyers past the Washington Capitals 3-2 ...

Dwijing Festival's fourth edition comes to an end in Assam

The 12-day-long river festival Dwijing Festival in Assam that attracted many tourists winded up its fourth edition at Hagrama Bridge. Held at the Chirang district of Assam, the weeklong colourful festival showed Assams culture with differen...

UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields at one-week highs as U.S.-Iran fears abate

Government borrowing costs across the euro zone rose to one-week highs on Thursday, as a growing sense that tensions between the United States and Iran were unlikely to escalate returned investor focus to hefty new supply and the economic o...

Trump says he may wait to finish Phase 2 China trade deal until after November

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said his administration will start negotiating the Phase 2 U.S.-China trade agreement soon but that he might wait to complete any agreement until after Novembers U.S. presidential election.Well start ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020