Court denies pre-arrest bail to cop accused of molesting girl

A sessions court at Panvel in neighbouring Raigad district of Maharashtra on Thursday refused to grant pre-arrest bail to a senior police official accused of molesting a girl. The court rejected the anticipatory bail application filed by Nishikant More, Deputy Inspector General (Motor Transport), Pune, who has been booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The 17-year-old had on December 25 filed the case against More alleging that he had molested her at her home during her birthday party. More had then approached the sessions court seeking anticipatory bail.

The Taloja police opposed the bail plea arguing the victim was missing and under these circumstances it would not be appropriate to grant bail to the accused. The court rejected the bail plea on Thursday and also refused to grant any interim protection.

More will now have to approach the Bombay High Court for protection from arrest..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.