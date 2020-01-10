U.S. to send police to Honduras to provide support in immigration control

The United States will send police to Honduran borders to train and support the Central American country's authorities in immigration control, acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said at an event in Tegucigalpa on Thursday.

Earlier, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said Honduran authorities had arrested four Iranians who had attempted to cross illegally into the country on Wednesday, presumably en route to the United States.

