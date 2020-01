BRIEF-Canadian foreign minister says response from Iranian counterpart was open and encouraging

Boeing Co: * CANADIAN FOREIGN MINISTER FRANCOIS-PHILIPPE CHAMPAGNE SAYS RESPONSE FROM IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER WAS OPEN AND ENCOURAGING

* CANADA'S CHAMPAGNE SAYS CANADIAN OFFICIALS HAVE RECEIVED INDICATIONS THEY CAN MOVE FORWARD TO OBTAIN IRANIAN VISAS * CANADA'S CHAMPAGNE SAYS WE'LL SEE IF THE VISAS ARE ACTUALLY ISSUED, THIS IS AN EVOLVING SITUATION

