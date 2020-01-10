DGP Dilbag Singh reviews law and order situation in J-K's Kulgam, Awantipora

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Thursday chaired review meetings with all jurisdictional police officers at the districts' headquarters to review the law and order and security situation in the region. The DGP chaired the meetings during the second day of his visit to Kulgam and Awantipora.

In Kulgam, Singh said that Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with other security agencies, are fighting on multiple fronts including those against drug peddlers and crime. "People's participation must be increased by interacting with civil society at different levels. Besides measures for maintaining peace and order in coordination with other security agencies, police officers must focus on tackling the crime against women, and weaker sections of the society," he said.

Appreciating the Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces for neutralising a terrorist in Awantipora, the DGP directed the officers to strengthen the nakas and augment the security grids to enhance the security for the citizens of the Valley. The DGP stressed for more community-based initiatives and programmes and curbing the menace of drugs.

He directed police to take strict action against rumour mongers, who are trying to create panic in the Union Territory. At Awantipora, a pipping ceremony was also held in which the DGP decorated recently-promoted head constables and assistant sub-inspectors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.