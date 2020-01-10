Delhi HC junks plea seeking barricades removal, relocation of protesters in Shaheen Bagh
The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition seeking removal of police barricades in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area contending that it is causing traffic issues, while also demanding protesters to be shifted to some other location.
The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition seeking removal of police barricades in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area contending that it is causing traffic issues, while also demanding protesters to be shifted to some other location. Scores of protesters have been agitating in the area against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) for over a month now.
Barricades have been put in place to keep the stir in control. The road the petitioner has alluded to is widely used by office-goers and other commuters. The Delhi Police has time and again issued an advisory regarding closure or obstruction due to traffic in the area. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Unfazed by cold, 200 women stage sit-in at Shaheen Bagh; police seek to end protest
Protests outside Shaheen Bagh police station in Delhi
Delhi HC sentences Afghani national to 13-year imprisonment for possessing 52 kg heroin
Salman Rushdie's ancestral house valued at Rs 130 crore by Delhi HC
Political, biz bigwigs suffer setback in Delhi HC in 2019