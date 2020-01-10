Delegation of 15 foreign envoys meets J-K administration officials in Jammu

A delegation of 15 foreign envoys, who are on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, met administration officials of the Union Territory here on Thursday. The delegation had arrived in Jammu and Kashmir yesterday and met political leaders, civil society members and senior Army officials in Srinagar.

The delegation is visiting Jammu and Kashmir to see first-hand the efforts made by the government to normalise the situation after the revocation of the erstwhile state's special status in August last year. The group of 15 foreign envoys are from the United States, South Korea, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Maldives, Morocco, Fiji, Norway, Philippines, Argentina, Peru, Niger, Nigeria, Togo and Guyana. (ANI)

