Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi court dismisses plea to persuade Nirbhaya convicts to donate organs

A Delhi court on Friday dismissed a petition by an NGO that sought permission to meet four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case to convey them a message regarding organ donation.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 15:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 15:22 IST
Delhi court dismisses plea to persuade Nirbhaya convicts to donate organs
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Friday dismissed a petition by an NGO that sought permission to meet four convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case to convey them a message regarding organ donation. The plea was filed almost two weeks before the four convicts are scheduled to be executed.

Additional Session Judge Satish Kumar Arora while dismissing NGO's plea stated, "I am on the view that applicant has no locus to meet the convicts whatever reason, therefore, jail authority cannot be directed for any compliance." NGO RACO's founding member Rahul Sharma had requested the court to grant him permission to meet them and motivate them to donate their organs for social welfare.

The court, however, refused to pass any direction to the Tihar Jail authorities in the matter. During the course of proceedings, Public Prosecutor Irfan Ahmad opposed the plea stating that it is "legally not sustainable".

"After issuance of the death warrant only family members and lawyers can meet them in jail, no stranger can meet in jail and this NGO has no locus in the matter," Ahmad said. A Delhi court had earlier this week issued a death warrant to the four convicts -- Vinay, Pawan, Akshay, and Mukesh. They are slated to be executed on January 22 at 7 am in the Tihar Jail premises.

They were convicted and sentenced to death in September 2013 for raping a 23-year-old woman on a moving bus in the national capital on the night of December 16, 2012. The death penalty was later also upheld by the High Court and Supreme Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Indian market ends in green, HDFC Bank, Infosys among top gainers on BSE

Indian stock market on Friday continued to trade in the green during closing hours after Iran-US tensions abated. The Bombay Stock Exchange BSE index ended 147.37 points or 0.36 per cent up at 41,599.72, while the NSE Nifty benchmark closed...

Ukraine president received data from U.S. on Iran plane crash

The United States has given Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy important data ahead of a call later on Friday with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran, Ukraines foreign minister said on Twitter...

Iraq asks US for team to prepare troop pullout

Iraqs caretaker premier Adel Abdel Mahdi has asked the United States to send a delegation to Baghdad to begin preparing for a troop pullout, his office said on Friday. In a phone call late Thursday with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Ab...

Deadline is now for N.Irish parties to accept deal to restore government, says UK

Parties in Northern Ireland should come together and accept a balanced deal to restore devolved government to the province, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday, warning that the deadline was now.Both the British and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020