Sex racket busted by Mumbai Police, 2 women arrested

Mumbai Police busted a sex racket in Maharashtra's Goregaon and arrested two women for allegedly involved in the case. The police busted the racket on January 9.

"An actress and a model were arrested for sending these girls for prostitution. We have rescued two girls and arrested other two people in the case," said Dharnendra Kamble, Senior Police Inspector (PI). A case has been registered in this regard. (ANI)

