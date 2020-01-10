J-K Police nabs 6 thieves, recovers stolen property worth lakhs

Police in the Rajouri district busted a gang of thieves, by nabbing 6 persons, operating in the town area, said Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday. The police team also recovered stolen property "worths lakhs of rupees" from the accused.

