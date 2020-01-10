Bulgarian environment minister quits after arrest

Bulgarian Environment Minister Neno Dimov resigned on Friday after he spent a night in detention following questioning over severe water restrictions in the western city of Pernik and waste imports, the government said. Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has accepted his resignation, the government said in a statement without elaborating.

The prosecutors were expected later to make a statement about their investigations into the environment ministry and the water crisis.

