Two awarded death in four-year-old rape case

A local court here on Friday awarded death sentence to two people in connection with a four-year-old rape and murder case. Umakant (32) and Murari Lal (24) were held guilty of raping and murdering a minor Dalit girl on January 26, 2016, in the Nawabganj area.

The girl who had gone missing was found murdered in an agriculture field by her family, Government counsel Reet Ram Rajput said. The post-mortem report proved she was brutally raped and her body bore multiple injury marks, Rajput said.

The court had reserved the order on Wednesday, the council added.

