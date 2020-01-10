Left Menu
HC seeks Centre's reply on RIL plea to recall orders asking it to disclose assets

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 10-01-2020 19:05 IST
  Created: 10-01-2020 19:05 IST
HC seeks Centre's reply on RIL plea to recall orders asking it to disclose assets

The Delhi High Court Friday sought the Centre's reply on a plea by Reliance Industries Ltd seeking recall of orders asking it to file an affidavit on its assets. Justice J R Midha issued notice to the central government on RIL's application and listed the matter for hearing on February 6.

The application was filed in a pending petition of the government for execution of an arbitral award in its favour. RIL has sought recall of two previous orders of November 22 and December 20, 2019.

Earlier, the court had passed the two orders on an application by central government in which it has sought directions to RIL and British Gas (BG) not to dispose of their assets. In the application, the government has sought to restrain the two companies from disposing of their assets as they have allegedly failed to pay it over USD 3.85 billion as per an arbitral award in favour of the Centre in relation to the Panna-Mukta and Tapti (PMT) production-sharing contracts.

The high court on December 20, 2019, had directed the two companies to file an affidavit of their assets in accordance with the new format of form 16A under the Civil Procedure Code (CPC) that the high court has drafted in a recent judgement.

