Chronology of events in Kashmir case

Following is the chronology of events in which the Supreme Court on Friday issued a slew of directions for lifting communication blockade in Jammu and Kashmir: - Aug 5, 2019: Centre passes resolution to remove provisions of article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of J&K.

- Aug 6: Advocate M L Sharma moves SC challenging abrogation of article 370. - Aug 10: Kashmir Times editor Anuradha Bhasin moves SC against curbs on media after abrogation of article 370 in Kashmir.

- Aug 24: Press Council of India moves SC supporting Centre and J&K's decision to impose restrictions on communication - Aug 28 : SC issues notices to Centre, J&K on plea of Kashmir Times editor for removal of restrictions imposed on journalists

- Sep 5: SC fixes for hearing on Sep 16 various pleas on the issue - Sep 16: SC asks Centre to restore normalcy in Kashmir

- Oct 16: SC asks J&K administration to place before it orders imposing communication restrictions - Oct 24: How long restrictions will continue in valley, SC asks J&K administration

- Nov 6: SC seeks report from Centre on plying of public transport vehicles in J&K during restrictions - Nov 27: SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging curbs in J&K

- Jan 10: SC asks J&K to review all curb orders within a week.

