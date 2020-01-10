Punjab gangster gets 12 yrs imprisonment in 2015 case

A court here has sentenced a gangster to 12 years of imprisonment in a 2015 case of drugs, arms and ammunition Additional Session Judge Sandeep Singh Bajwa awarded the sentence to gangster Jagdip Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, a resident of Bhaganpur village in Gurdaspur district.

The case was registered against Jagdip at Kathunangal police station under sections related to narcotics, arms and ammunition in 2015. He was arrested after a brief encounter with police. The gangster is currently lodged in Patiala district jail and facing several criminal cases.

