ED files charge-sheet against Malvinder Mohan Singh, others in money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) files charge-sheet against former Fortis Healthcare promoter Malvinder Mohan Singh, Shivinder Singh and former CMD of Religare Enterprises Limited Sunil Godhwani in a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Limited (RFL). A Delhi court takes cognizance of charge-sheet and issues summon against the three accused, asking them to appear on January 20.

Earlier, the court had extended the judicial custody of Malvinder Mohan Singh and Sunil Godhwani in the case till January 20. The agency had arrested Singh and Godhwani on November 14 accusing them of laundering money, punishable under Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED has sought to extend the judicial custody saying that investigation in the case is at the crucial stage. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.