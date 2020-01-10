Cop-turned-MP Satya Pal Singh deposes in MCOCA court

BJP MP and former IPS officer Dr Satya Pal Singh deposed in a special court here on Friday in connection with a 2011 dacoity case, in which six accused were slapped with the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Singh had accorded the sanction to prosecute the accused under the MCOCA when he was the Maharashtra Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) in 2012.

The former Mumbai Police Commissioner deposed before the special MCOCA court judge V Y Jadhav. His deposition went on for nearly an hour, special public prosecutor Sanjay More said. The court examined him about the aspects of the sanction accorded by him, he said.

The six accused were involved in an armed dacoity at a petrol pump on Boisar-Chillar Road at Manor in Palghar district in July 2011..

