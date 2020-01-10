U.S. House Speaker Pelosi says will submit Trump impeachment to Senate
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday announced that she will advance legislation next week that would formally trigger a Senate impeachment trial for President Donald Trump.
The House on Dec. 18 passed two articles of impeachment against the Republican president. "I have asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the (House) floor next week a resolution to appoint managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate," Pelosi said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
