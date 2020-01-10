Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-French pension reform talks deadlocked ahead of nationwide protests

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 23:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 23:52 IST
UPDATE 1-French pension reform talks deadlocked ahead of nationwide protests

Negotiations between the French government and trade unions failed to break the deadlock over pension reform on Friday as both sides stood firm ahead of a fifth day of nationwide protests. With a public transport strike into its 37th day, President Emmanuel Macron's centrist government defied unions on Friday with a draft pension reform bill that included a contested clause on raising the retirement age by two years to 64.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe says the reform must result in a balanced pension budget and that raising the retirement age is the best way to achieve this. France spends the equivalent of 14% of GDP on pension payments. The government stand has infuriated the unions, including the reform-minded union CFDT - France's largest - which on Friday rejected the government's offer of further talks if in the meantime parliament begins debating the bill.

"We will take part in these talks on one condition: that the outcome is not fixed from the start," CFDT boss Laurent Berger told reporters. Philippe's government has promised to include any alternative solutions as amendments.

Unlike the hardline CGT, the CFDT union agrees with the core principle of the government's proposal, which is to replace France's 42 pension systems and different retirement ages with a universal points-based system with the same rights for everyone. But the CFDT rejects increasing the retirement age, which it says is "blind and unjust".

For Macron, winning over the CFDT is crucial in breaking the united union front against his reform, as the CGT and other hardline unions want the reform bill withdrawn altogether. After meeting union leaders on Friday, Philippe said he would send written concrete proposals to unions but he gave no indication of where the government might yield.

The reform bill - which parliament is due to debate from mid-February - proposes to progressively raise the age at which workers can retire on a full pension to 64 "for the 1965 generation who will retire from 2027". The legal retirement age will remain 62 but workers who leave at that point will not receive their maximum pension.

"We could not have a text that is silent on the age (for a balanced pension budget)," Laurent Pietraszewski, secretary of state for pensions, told Reuters. "It is at the heart of the reform." A fourth day of nationwide anti-reform demonstrations on Thursday brought 452,000 people on the streets, down sharply from 615,000 on Dec. 17 and over 800,000 on Dec. 5.

Macron has already stared down the unions over reform of the state-run SNCF railways and French labour laws and is now holding his ground once again. But early last year, he made concessions worth 17 billion euros to quell months of often violent "yellow vest" protests against the high cost of living and elitism that posed the severest challenge yet to his authority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

EU did not discuss process leading to U.N. sanctions on Iran -Borrell

European Union foreign ministers did not consider on Friday triggering a dispute resolution process under the nuclear 2015 deal that could lead to renewed United Nations sanctions on Tehran, the EUs top diplomat said on Friday.We havent dis...

UPDATE 2-Alphabet's legal head David Drummond, under scrutiny, to retire

Google parent Alphabet Inc on Friday announced the retirement of Chief Legal Officer David Drummond, who has been under scrutiny as the board investigated the companys handling of sexual misconduct complaints. Drummond, also senior vice pre...

WRAPUP 5-U.S. employment growth slows; labor market tightening

U.S. job growth slowed in December after surging in the prior month, but the pace of hiring is enough to keep the longest economic expansion in history on track despite a deepening downturn in a manufacturing sector stung by trade disputes....

UPDATE 2-Democrat Marianne Williamson exits 2020 presidential race, saying 'love will prevail'

Marianne Williamson, the self-help guru who warned of the dark psychic force unleashed by Republican President Donald Trump, suspended her quixotic outsider campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Friday.Williamson won a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020