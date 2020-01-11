YSRCP leader K Dharmasri holds rally in support of three capital proposal

Chodavaram MLA and YSRCP leader Karanam Dharmasri led a rally in favor of three capital proposal, in Chodavaram town on Friday. Large number of party workers along with locals and students took part in the rally.

During the rally, the participants demanded that Visakhapatnam should be made executive capital of Andhra Pradesh for the development of the North Andhra region. Speaking during the event, MLA Dharmasri also questioned TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu over the issue and said that he will lose based in the region.

"Why Naidu is averse of the North Andhra region. He will lose here", he said. Meanwhile, the authorities in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam have already started searching for sites and building for operationalising various government offices in case the state takes the final call to make it the executive capital.

After both the GN Rao Committee and the Boston Consultative Group reportedly suggested that the development should not be concentrated at one place, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has sprinted into action. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had recently instructed officials to select buildings for administration and camp office in Visakhapatnam. (ANI)

