PM Modi arrives in Kolkata on his two-day visit to West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived here on a two-day visit to West Bengal. Ahead of his visit, the members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The students took to the streets holding placards with -- 'Go Back Modi' and 'United Against Fascism.' Protests have been happening across the country ever since the law received the Presidential assent last month. During his two-day visit to the state, Prime Minister Modi will be inaugurating a light and sound show at Millennium Park here.

The Prime Minister will also unveil the plaque of 150 years of commemorative installation at the site of original Port Jetties and will inaugurate the upgraded ship repair facility of Cochin Kolkata Ship Repair Unit at Netaji Subhas Dry Dock along with other inaugurations on Saturday. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is at loggerheads with the Centre over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, is likely to share the dais with him at an event here today. (ANI)

