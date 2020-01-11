Left Menu
Development News Edition

Army chief's remarks on PoK a statement of fact, say experts

Defence experts on Saturday backed Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane over his remarks concerning Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said the armed forces have the capability to take back territory illegally occupied by Pakistan.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-01-2020 18:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-01-2020 18:05 IST
Army chief's remarks on PoK a statement of fact, say experts
GD Bakshi and Praful Bakshi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Defence experts on Saturday backed Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane over his remarks concerning Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said the armed forces have the capability to take back territory illegally occupied by Pakistan. Maj Gen (retd) GD Bakshi said that the Army chief has made a "statement of fact".

"The Army chief has made a statement of fact that the Indian parliament had passed a clear resolution that all of Jammu and Kashmir including PoK is a part of India. If the government of India orders Indian armed forces to recapture that area, Army Chief has clearly said that forces will obey and carry out these orders. They are capable of retaking PoK and they will do it as soon as ordered," Maj Gen GD Bakshi told ANI. "Indian Army works on the orders of the civilian government and such orders when passed, will be fully implemented. This is the statement of fact that Army chief has made," he added.

Wing Commander (retd) Praful Bakshi said rules of engagement of Army were absolutely clear. "They are only waiting for a green signal to carry out operations in PoK to take it back," he said. The Army chief had said during the customary Army Day press conference that there was a parliamentary resolution that entire Jammu and Kashmir region is a part of India.

He said when Indian Army gets orders, it will take appropriate action to take back territory under illegal occupation of Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

Infosys Oct-Dec consolidated net profit rises 23.7% year-on-year to Rs 4,466 cr; revenue up 7.9% at Rs 23,092 cr

Envy and solidarity from Hong Kong activists as democratic Taiwan prepares to vote

GSTR1 late fee waiver deadline extended but portal freezes for many users

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Under pressure, Iran admits it shot down jetliner by mistake

Eds Changes slug Tehran, Jan 11 AP Irans Revolutionary Guard on Saturday acknowledged that it accidentally shot down the Ukrainian jetliner that crashed earlier this week, killing all 176 aboard, after the government had repeatedly denied ...

RPT -UPDATE 1-Dubai airport flights delayed, cancelled due to heavy rain

Dubai International, one of the worlds busiest airports, cancelled, diverted and delayed flights on Saturday due to heavy rain and flooding, Dubai Airports said.Flights are likely to be delayed throughout the day and some have been cancelle...

I didn't step out of the house for 10 days: Hardik on 2019's chat show controversy

The 2020 has started with love and promise for newly-engaged Hardik Pandya but exactly a year back the flamboyant all-rounder was finding it difficult to even step out of his house following his much-criticised sexist remarks on chat show K...

Fire engulfs nursing home in Croatia, at least 6 dead

Zagreb Croatia, Jan 11 AP A fire engulfed part of a nursing home in northern Croatia early Saturday, killing at least six people, authorities said. The blaze erupted around 5 am in a privately-run nursing home in the village of Andrasevac, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020