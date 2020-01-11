Two injured in Delhi's Mayapuri shoe factory fire

Two persons have been injured in the fire that broke out at a shoe factory in Mayapuri on Saturday. The injured people have been shifted to the hospital.

The fire broke out in a shoe manufacturing factory in Mayapuri Phase 2 earlier today. As many as 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

