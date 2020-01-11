Iran's Rouhani speaks to Canadian PM, promises further investigation into crash
President Hassan Rouhani, during a telephone conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday, promised a further investigation into the downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane, state news agency IRNA reported.
"Iran welcomes any international cooperation in the framework of international regulations to shed more light on the incident," Rouhani said, promising a further investigation into the crash that Tehran said was caused by its air defenses "unintentionally".
Iran and Canada cut diplomatic ties in 2012.
