Iran's Rouhani speaks to Canadian PM, promises further investigation into crash

  • Updated: 11-01-2020 23:13 IST
  • Created: 11-01-2020 23:09 IST
"Iran welcomes any international cooperation in the framework of international regulations to shed more light on the incident," Rouhani said, promising a further investigation into the crash that Tehran said was caused by its air defenses "unintentionally". Image Credit: ANI

President Hassan Rouhani, during a telephone conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday, promised a further investigation into the downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane, state news agency IRNA reported.

"Iran welcomes any international cooperation in the framework of international regulations to shed more light on the incident," Rouhani said, promising a further investigation into the crash that Tehran said was caused by its air defenses "unintentionally".

Iran and Canada cut diplomatic ties in 2012.

