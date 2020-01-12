UK and Germany condemn arrest of Britain's Tehran ambassador - UK PM's office
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned the arrest of Britain's ambassador to Tehran, a spokesman from Johnson's office said in a statement issued after the two leaders spoke on Sunday.
"On Iran, they discussed the tragic loss of life on the Ukraine International Airlines passenger jet. They condemned Iran's arrest of the UK Ambassador to Tehran as a violation of international law," the spokesman said.
"The leaders also discussed our shared interests in ensuring Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon and reaffirmed their continued commitment to preserving the JCPOA (Iran nuclear deal)."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Angela Merkel
- British
- Iran
- Tehran
- Ukraine International Airlines
ALSO READ
'British informers' questioning Cong's legacy: Gehlot
Cyprus court finds British woman guilty of false rape claim
DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year
Cyprus court: British teen guilty of fabricating rape claims
Cyprus court finds British woman guilty of false rape claim