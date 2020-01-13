Left Menu
Police raid pub in Hyderabad, take 21 women into custody

Jubilee Hills police carried out a raid at a pub here on Sunday and took 21 women into custody.

  ANI
  Hyderabad (Telangana)
  Updated: 13-01-2020 10:15 IST
  Created: 13-01-2020 10:15 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Jubilee Hills police carried out a raid at a pub here on Sunday and took 21 women into custody. Police received a tip-off that a rave party was being organised in a pub located in the limits of the Jubilee Hills police station.

Raids were conducted and the police took 21 women into custody. Police also said that the organiser of the party has fled the spot.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and notices were served to the women. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

