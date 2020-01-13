Bihar Assembly ratifies 126th Constitution Amendment Bill

After Uttarakhand and Maharashtra Assemblies, Bihar Assembly on Monday ratified the 126th Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2019, passed by the Parliament in December last year. The Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha by Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad on December 9, 2019.

The Bill amends provisions related to reservation of seats for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Constitution provides for reservation of seats for SCs and STs and representation of the Anglo-Indian community by nomination in Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies of states.

This has been provided for a period of 70 years since the enactment of the Constitution and will expire on January 25, 2020. The Bill seeks to extend the reservation for SCs and STs by another 10 years till January 25, 2030. (ANI)

