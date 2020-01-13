Bengal Guv calls all party meet over Lynching and SC/ST Bills

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has called for a meeting of all party leaders of the state on January 17 at Raj Bhavan. The meeting has been convened to seek guidance and inputs from the leaders for a way forward on two Bills -- The West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019 and The West Bengal State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Bill, 2019.

"These Bills are pending consideration with the Governor on account of there being no inputs available from the West Bengal Legislative Assembly as also the state government in spite of repeated serious efforts," Manab Bandyopadhyay, Press Secretary to the Governor, said in a statement. "The Governor has called for this meeting as on one hand the inputs are not being made available and on the other hand, total factually untenable information is being put in public domain both at the level of the Assembly as also the state government," the statement said.

Dhankhar has sent the request to eight leaders of the legislature parties in state Assembly including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan (Congress) and Dr Sujan Chakraborty from Communist Party of India (Marxist). "In his communication to these eight leaders the Governor has given relevant details as regards the stalemate that has been occasioned for consideration of the Bills at his end," the statement said. (ANI)

