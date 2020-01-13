Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAF tableau to showcase scaled-down models of Rafale, Tejas aircraft in R-Day parade

The Indian Air Force (IAF) tableau, to be showcased at the Republic Day parade, will comprise scaled-down models of five systems including Rafale aircraft and indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Surface to Air Guided Weapon Aakash Missile system and air-to-air Astra Missiles.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 16:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 16:00 IST
IAF tableau to showcase scaled-down models of Rafale, Tejas aircraft in R-Day parade
IAF Tableau will showcase scaled down models of five systems. . Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Air Force (IAF) tableau, to be showcased at the Republic Day parade, will comprise scaled-down models of five systems including Rafale aircraft and indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Surface to Air Guided Weapon Aakash Missile system and air-to-air Astra Missiles. The tableau showcasing the theme of 'Indian Air Force: The Cutting Edge' will be fabricated on a 50 feett long platform.

"As always, this year too, the IAF will be an integral part of the Republic Day parade. The IAF tableau will showcase scaled-down models of five systems namely recent addition to its inventory the Rafale aircraft, the indigenously developed Light Combat Aircraft and Light Combat Helicopter, Surface to Air Guided Weapon Aakash Missile system and the Astra Missiles," an official statement said. The fourth-largest Air Force in the world "endeavours to modernise and expand its inventory to effectively address threat perception emanating from the dynamic geo-political scenario."

The Rafale is a twin-engine, canard delta wing, multirole fighter aircraft, equipped with a wide array of weapon systems designed and built by Dassault Aviation. The aircraft will be employed towards air interdiction, aerial reconnaissance, close air support, deep penetration strike and maritime strike. The Rafale is referred to as a 'multirole' aircraft. So far, four aircraft have been inducted which are being utilised to further hone the skill of the IAF pilots in France.

LCA, popularly known as Tejas is a single-engine, delta wing multi-role fighter aircraft and will be used for engaging in combat missions, reconnaissance and interdiction roles. The LCH is capable of operating upto an altitude of 21,000 feet and has recently test-fired an air to air missile. In addition, the helicopter is being equipped with 20 mm turret guns and 70 mm rockets.

Akash is a medium-range mobile surface-to-air missile defence system which can target aircraft at a distance of up to 30 kilometres and at altitudes up to 18,000 metres. It has the capability to neutralise aerial targets like fighter jets and various other missiles. It is in operational service in the Indian Army as well.

Astra is an indigenously designed all-weather beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile and is capable of engaging targets at varying range and altitudes, allowing for engagement of both short-range targets at a distance of 20 kilometres and long-range targets up to a distance of 80-110 kilometres. Astra has been integrated with Su-30MKI and will be integrated with Mirage 2000, Tejas and MiG-29 in the future. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1700 hours EXPECTED STORIES Ashton Turner press conference copy from Mumbai.Report of Ranji Trophy matches across various venues. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IND-PREVIEW1st ODI Opening puzzle uns...

UPDATE 1-British regional airline Flybe in financing talks to survive -media

Flybe, the regional British airline, is fighting for survival and the British government is being called upon to help prevent a second airline failure in less than six months, according to media reports.Flybe, whose flights were operating a...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 5 pm NATION DEL47 SONIA-OPPOSITION MEETModi, Shah misled people on CAA, NRC Sonia Gandhi New Delhi Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah o...

Tata Motors commences bookings of BS-VI compliant PV range

Tata Motors on Monday said it has commenced bookings of the BS-VI compliant versions of Tiago, Tigor and the Nexon. The new range would be launched later this month and customers could book the vehicles for Rs 11,000 at any of the company d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020