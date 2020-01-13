Defendant admits in court to killing Slovak journalist Kuciak

Miroslav Marcek, one of four defendants in a trial related to the murder of Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee last year, admitted to the killing in court on Monday.

Two other defendants, including businessman Marian Kocner, who was charged with ordering the murder said they were innocent. One defendant did not make a statement at Monday's hearing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.