Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defendant admits in court to killing Slovak journalist Kuciak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bratislava
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 16:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 16:09 IST
Defendant admits in court to killing Slovak journalist Kuciak

Miroslav Marcek, one of four defendants in a trial related to the murder of Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee last year, admitted to the killing in court on Monday.

Two other defendants, including businessman Marian Kocner, who was charged with ordering the murder said they were innocent. One defendant did not make a statement at Monday's hearing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1700 hours EXPECTED STORIES Ashton Turner press conference copy from Mumbai.Report of Ranji Trophy matches across various venues. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IND-PREVIEW1st ODI Opening puzzle uns...

UPDATE 1-British regional airline Flybe in financing talks to survive -media

Flybe, the regional British airline, is fighting for survival and the British government is being called upon to help prevent a second airline failure in less than six months, according to media reports.Flybe, whose flights were operating a...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 5 pm NATION DEL47 SONIA-OPPOSITION MEETModi, Shah misled people on CAA, NRC Sonia Gandhi New Delhi Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah o...

Tata Motors commences bookings of BS-VI compliant PV range

Tata Motors on Monday said it has commenced bookings of the BS-VI compliant versions of Tiago, Tigor and the Nexon. The new range would be launched later this month and customers could book the vehicles for Rs 11,000 at any of the company d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020