Delhi court extends remand of 4 terror suspects of ISIS module
Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday extended the remand of all four terror suspects of the ISIS module, by eight days.
Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday extended the remand of all four terror suspects of the ISIS module, by eight days. One of the suspects was arrested from Vadodara in Gujarat and others from Delhi's Wazirabad on January 9.
The three suspects in Delhi were arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi police. Further details are awaited (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Deposit Insurance Corporation sees Rs 14,100-cr claims amid PMC crisis
Deposit Insurance Corporation sees Rs 14,100-cr claims amid PMC crisis
Cameroon has no humanitarian crisis, says Paul Atanga Nji
Employment crisis in PoK compels youths to travel abroad illegally in search of jobs
Hike in rail fares, price of LPG cylinders will put common man into deeper financial crisis: Cong