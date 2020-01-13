Delhi court extends remand of 4 terror suspects of ISIS module

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday extended the remand of all four terror suspects of the ISIS module, by eight days. One of the suspects was arrested from Vadodara in Gujarat and others from Delhi's Wazirabad on January 9.

The three suspects in Delhi were arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi police. Further details are awaited (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.