Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC to examine pleas challenging condition introduced by IBC Ordinance

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 19:00 IST
SC to examine pleas challenging condition introduced by IBC Ordinance

The Supreme Court Monday agreed to examine validity of the Centre's decision to amend an IBC provision which introduced a threshold of at least 10 per cent of homebuyers in a project or 100 of the total allottees for initiating corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (IRP) against the realtor. A batch of petitions challenging a provision of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance 2019, which was promulgated on December 28 last year, came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices R F Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat.

The bench issued notice to the Centre seeking its response on the pleas. The Ordinance had introduced a minimum threshold of at least 100 allottees of the same real estate project or 10 per cent of total allottees under that project, whichever is less, for moving a joint plea seeking initiation of corporate IRP against the realtor.

The petitioners, most of whom are homebuyers, have challenged section 3 of the Ordinance claiming it has rendered the buyers, who are financial creditors, remediless and they have been subjected to discrimination by putting a pre-condition in the form of minimum number of allottees of a particular project required for filing an application under section 7 of the IBC for initiation of the IRP. They have claimed that the Ordinance is in violation of Articles 14 (equality before law) and 21 (protection of life and personal liberty) of the Constitution.

Manish Kumar, in his plea through advocate Akash Vajpai, sought to declare as unconstitutional section 3 of the Ordinance saying it intends to amend section 7 of the IBC and restrict right of an allottee to approach National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for initiation of IRP against a builder. The petitioners have also challenged the retrospective application of the Ordinance with respect to the homebuyers' plea before the tribunals.

The petitioners, who had already approached the NCLT under the IBC, said that after the new changes, their cases would be adversely affected and there is a likelihood that their cases would be withdrawn. One of the pleas said that financial creditors already form a 'class' within creditors under the IBC and debt owed to them forms a 'class' under the Code.

"It is also submitted that the Code is a beneficial piece of Legislation... The Ordinance dissects financial creditor further and imposes a condition on that newly created class. This condition hinders them from reaping the benefits available to others under the Code. This amounts to creation of a 'class within a class' and is unconstitutional and manifestly arbitrary, violating Article 14 of the Constitution," one of the pleas said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens near record highs ahead of trade deal, earnings

U.S. stocks opened near all-time highs on Monday as investors awaited the signing of a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China, as well as the start of the fourth-quarter earnings season.The Dow Jones Industrial Average r...

UPDATE 2-'Joker' leads Oscar nominations with 11

Dark comic book story Joker led nominations on Monday for the Oscars, with 11 nods, including best picture and best actor for Joaquin Phoenix. The Warner Bros film will compete for the top prize with race car drama Ford v Ferrari, Netflix g...

UPDATE 2-Ex soldier admits contract killing of Slovak journalist

A former soldier told a court on Monday he had been hired to kill Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak - a reporter known for his corruption investigations whose murder triggered anti-graft protests that brought down the prime minister. Miroslav Ma...

Commissions for protection of child rights can't become means to obtain power: SC

Terming as so sad the fight between National Commission for Protection of Child Rights NCPCR and West Bengal State CPCR over jurisdiction, the Supreme Court Monday said these forums cannot become means of obtaining trappings of power like o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020