Left Menu
Development News Edition

Circle rate of land in Uttarakhand increased by 15 per cent

The Uttarakhand cabinet on Sunday gave the approval to increase the circle rates of land in the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dehradun (Uttarakhand)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 19:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 19:10 IST
Circle rate of land in Uttarakhand increased by 15 per cent
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Travendra Singh Rawat (file pic). Image Credit: ANI

The Uttarakhand cabinet on Sunday gave the approval to increase the circle rates of land in the state.

The Circle rates of the land have been increased by 15 percent. The Cabinet has approved the hike in circle rates for agriculture, non-agriculture and commercial land of the state.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was held on Sunday evening. The Cabinet approved the proposal put forth by Stamp and Registration Department (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Nomination process for Delhi polls to begin on Tuesday

The nomination process for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election will start from tomorrow in office of returning officers of 70 Assembly constituencies. The timing shall be from 11 am till 3 pm. The last date of filing nomination will be on ...

Abiy Ahmed invites Cyril Ramaphosa to develop Nelson Mandela heritage site

The Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed has recently told the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa that the house struggle icon Nelson Mandela used while undergoing military training in Ethiopia should be developed into a heritage ...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens near record highs ahead of trade deal, earnings

U.S. stocks opened near all-time highs on Monday as investors awaited the signing of a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China, as well as the start of the fourth-quarter earnings season.The Dow Jones Industrial Average r...

UPDATE 2-'Joker' leads Oscar nominations with 11

Dark comic book story Joker led nominations on Monday for the Oscars, with 11 nods, including best picture and best actor for Joaquin Phoenix. The Warner Bros film will compete for the top prize with race car drama Ford v Ferrari, Netflix g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020