UP cabinet seeks Centre's nod to rename Ghaghra river as Saryu

Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Monday gave its approval to a proposal regarding re-naming of river Ghaghra to Saryu and has sent it to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for approval. "Cabinet has approved to send a proposal to change the name of Ghaghra river to Saryu, to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India," wrote UP government on twitter.

If approved by the Union Home Ministry, the name of the river will be changed to Saryu. In 2018, the Yogi Adityanath led government renamed cities like Allahabad to Prayagraj and Faizabad to Ayodhya.

Previously, the government had also renamed the Mughalsarai Railway station, another historic spot, as Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.