U.S. Supreme Court refuses to 'Free the Nipple' in topless women case

The Supreme Court on Monday decided not to "Free the Nipple," refusing to hear an appeal by three women fined by a city in New Hampshire for exposing their breasts in public who argued that banning female but not male toplessness violates the U.S. Constitution.

The justices left in place a 2019 ruling by New Hampshire's top court upholding the women's convictions for violating an ordinance in the city of Laconia that makes it illegal to show female breasts in public "with less than a fully opaque covering of any part of the nipple."

