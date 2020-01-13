Left Menu
British PM Johnson refuses to comment on royal family's crisis

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he would not comment on a crisis in the royal family triggered by Prince Harry and Meghan's announcement that they would step back from royal duties.

When asked if it was a sad situation for Queen Elizabeth, Johnson said: "I don't comment on stuff to do with the royal family."

