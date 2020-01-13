Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC directs Centre to decide on plea for telecasting sports

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 21:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 21:01 IST
HC directs Centre to decide on plea for telecasting sports

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Centre to take a call on whether unrestricted open accessibility to the viewing of sports and entertainment channels through the Prasar Bharati would be feasible. A bench of Chief Justice AP Sahi and Justice Subramonium Prasad passed gave the direction on a PIL which wanted the Doordarshan to live telecast sporting events on its over the top (OTT) platforms in addition to its terrestrial and DTH networks on free-to-air basis.

This was a clear subject of policy decision to be undertaken by the government after examining various factors, it said and ordered officials to take an appropriate decision supported by "cogent and plausible reasons preferably within three months. Petitioner Aditya Modi, a Mumbai-based sound engineer, submitted that at present Doordarshan was permitted to live stream top sports events only in its terrestrial and DTH networks on free-to-air basis.

He contended such restriction on the mode of free transmission of sports and entertainment impinges upon the fundamental rights of a citizen to receive information through internet and other forms. Citizens having access to the internet were being denied access to sports events of national importance because of the restriction in the sports broadcasting law.

Opposing the plea, the authorities, including the Prasar Bharti, argued none of the rights, including the fundamental rights, of citizens were being affected. There was neither any prohibition nor restriction so as to totally deprive any citizen of such free information or broadcast of sports programmes which were being telecast as per the statutory provisions.

The court said there can be no gainsaying that the right to claim information through a particular electronic mode or application may by itself be not a fundamental right. "But access to the internet is the norm and any restriction thereon has to be on the anvil as to whether any deviation can be allowed, it added.

It observed that the material placed before the court did not lead to any arbitrariness or discrimination in the choice of mode of transmission by Prasar Bharati. Also, the petitioner did not seem to have made any representation before the authorities on the additional modes suggested by him..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Seahawks' Clowney on future: 'I just want to win'

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and he let it be known he is looking for one thing in a new team a solid shot at a Super Bowl ring. The Seahawks fell short of that goal this...

It was 'Naxal attack': ABVP national general secy on JNU row

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad ABVP national general secretary Nidhi Tripathi on Monday said that it will be wrong to call the movement against fee hike a student protest and termed it as a Naxal attack on JNU. Discussions are being hel...

UPDATE 1-Democrat Cory Booker drops out of 2020 U.S. presidential race

U.S. Senator Cory Booker, an African-American candidate who had recently bemoaned the increasingly lack of diversity in the Democratic presidential field, on Monday said he was ending his White House campaign. Booker, a New Jersey Democrat,...

Pak summons Indian envoy over 'ceasefire violations' along LoC

Pakistan on Monday summoned Indian Charge dAffaires Gaurav Ahluwalia and lodged a protest over the alleged ceasefire violation by the Indian troops along the Line of Control LoC last week. Ahluwalia was summoned by Director General South As...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020