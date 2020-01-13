Queen agrees Prince Harry and Meghan can go it alone
Britain's Queen Elizabeth has given her blessing to grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's wish for a more independent future following crisis talks involving the most senior members of the royal family. "My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family," the 93-year-old monarch said in a statement.
"Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family." She said there would be a transition period during which the couple would spend time in Britain and Canada, adding there was more work to be done on finalising future arrangements for the couple.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
