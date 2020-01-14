Lebanon's Aoun says 'obstacles' prevented the formation of a new government
Lebanon's President Michel Aoun said on Tuesday that "obstacles" had prevented the formation of a new government which was expected last week.
Aoun said Lebanon was currently paying the price for 30 years of wrong financial policies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
