Jharkhand: Extortion gang busted, 11 arrested

Latehar Police on Tuesday busted a gang of extortionists which was operating in Palamu and Chatra range in the state and arrested a total of 11 members of the gang. The gang allegedly used to extort money from businessmen and coal traders in coalfield areas.

"They have even committed numerous murders and other crimes just to establish their supremacy and easily receive extortions in districts like Chatra, Palamu, Hazaribag, and Latehar," said Deputy Inspector General AV Homkar. To nab the gang members, various teams were formed headed by SP Hazaribagh, SP Ranchi and SP Latehar and a key member of the gang Aman Srivastava was arrested on January, 14. He later disclosed the whereabouts of the other ten, officials said.

According to police, Aman Srivastava's gang is large and police teams are investigating to nab others involved in the case. (ANI)

